French fraud authority fines PrettyLittleThing 1.3 million euros

The online ready-to-wear retailer PrettyLittleThing (PLT) has been fined 1.3 million euros for “misleading commercial practices”, the French fraud authority announced on Tuesday.

The investigation by the Directorate General for Competition, Consumer Affairs and Fraud Prevention (DGCCRF) uncovered consumer deception regarding “the reality of the discounts they could benefit from” when purchasing items on the website.

Of the “hundreds of products” analysed by the fraud authority between November 2022 and May 2023, 55 percent of the listings “offered no price reduction at all”. A further 30 percent offered “a smaller reduction than advertised”, the DGCCRF specified in its press release.

The fraud authority added that the 1.3 million euro fine was “accepted” by the company.