French government appeals rejection of Shein website suspension

The appeal hearing regarding the state's request to temporarily block the Shein website in France is scheduled for February 5. This follows the initial rejection of the case. The office of the minister of commerce, Serge Papin, confirmed the date to AFP on Tuesday.

On December 19, the Paris judicial court rejected the suspension request, deeming the measure “disproportionate” after the voluntary withdrawal of the illicit products. The government announced its intention to appeal that same evening. The appeal was filed on December 30, according to the offices of Papin and the minister of the economy, Roland Lescure.

The state took legal action after sex dolls resembling young girls, category A weapons, and banned medicines were found for sale on the platform.

Last December, the court acknowledged the existence of “serious harm to public order, the protection of minors, and the health and safety of potential buyers and third parties.” However, it considered these sales to be “isolated” and noted that the platform had removed the products in question.

The court simply required Shein not to resume the sale of adult pornographic products without implementing an effective age filter.

READ ALSO This article may also interest you: The future of the “fast fashion” law hangs in the balance between Paris and the EU

In justifying its appeal, scheduled for review on February 5 at 3:30 PM CET, the government argues that this harm to public order is far from isolated. Instead, it contends the incidents are “repeated” and the “systemic risks” of the platform deserve to be “re-examined,” according to the two aforementioned ministerial offices.

Since early January, Shein has been gradually reopening its marketplace to certain “experienced” and “established” third-party sellers, the brand explained to AFP last week.

The government has also taken its fight to the European Commission. The EU has formally requested information from Shein but has not yet opened an investigation, unlike its actions against AliExpress and Temu.

Shein will also have to defend itself against accusations of unfair competition from a coalition of trade federations before the Commercial Court of Aix-en-Provence. The initial hearing, intended to set the procedural schedule, was originally planned for last Monday but has been postponed to February 3.

Regarding the sale of child-like sex dolls, Shein is also subject to an ongoing criminal investigation by the Office for Minors.