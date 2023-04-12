French lingerie brand Etam opens first US store

French brand Etam, which specialises in lingerie, swimwear, pajamas, loungewear, and lifestyle accessories, has selected the Dadeland Mall in Miami as the spot for its first US store.

The store will open in the summer and will feature Etam's latest store concept, joining a line-up of other international brands at Dadeland Mall including Mango, Bimba y Lola, and Tous.

“Opening a store in Miami is a strategic turning point for the group,” Etam CEO Laurent Milchior said in a release.

“We are thrilled to partner with Simon [the real estate owner of Dadeland Mall] and look forward to bringing our French lingerie expertise to the US market,” she said.

Founded in France in 1916, Etam now operates more than 850 stores throughout Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia.

Zach Beloff, the vice president of leasing at Simon, commented: “We are excited to work with Etam to bring its French twist on fashion to Dadeland Mall.

“Etam is a global brand that we believe has a strong brick-and-mortar future in the US. We hope to see them expand throughout our portfolio.”