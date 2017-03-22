Future Group looking at sourcing from Hong Kong

The Future Group is looking to source fashion, food and home decoration from Hong Kong. It sees Hong Kong as the ideal business partner for Future Group to achieve its goals as well as for retail companies across India since Hong Kong typically tends to be trendy and quality-oriented. The group estimates the amount of value-added products it will import in the next five years will rise by nearly 200 per cent.

Future Group plans to work with designers and companies in Hong Kong, and look at how to get the latest trends, cut lead time around that and take it back to India. It feels suppliers and vendors from Hong Kong can deliver high quality and cost effectiveness.

Home decoration is part of the list since Indian consumers are decorating their homes and making them trendier. And Hong Kong manufacturers have mastered the art of using space in an optimum manner. Future Group plans to take that knowledge to some of the urban cities of India.

Founded 25 years ago, Future Group now one of the largest retail groups in India, with 5,200 retail outlets, including department stores and specialty stores in more than 240 cities, covering consumer goods including food, fashion and cosmetics.