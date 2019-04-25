Future Group ventures into Oman with two Fbb stores

India’s most preferred fashion destination by Future Group’s Fbb launched two standalone stores in Oman at the Mall of Muscat Ma’abela and City Centre Suhar. The stores were launched under a joint venture formed last year by Future Retail, the retail arm of Future Group, with Khimji Ramdas. The retail chain with a high density merchandise and a wide range of fashion has designed its stores in Oman to create a superior experience for customers.

The fbb store at Mall of Muscat is spread across 20,000sq ft. The store has a wide range of fashion wear including casuals, ethnic, formals, activewear, kids and footwear. The store at City Centre Suhar which is spread across 12,000sq ft has a huge range of collection, and is located along the main commercial road on Batinah Expressway running through the centre of Sohar.

One of India’s most popular retail fashion brands with several in-house brands such as DJ&C, Buffalo, Knighthood, Studio NYX and Shatranj, the retail brand has some of the most popular faces in India as its brand ambassadors – Katrina Kaif, Varun Dhawan and Diljit Dosanjh. Starting with these two ‘fbb’ stores, the Future Group plans to expand its footprint across the Middle East and make fbb one of the preferred global fashion brands.