Future Retail plans to open new distribution centres

From from July 1 Future Retail will be opening new distribution centres to make sure that the products reach its stores faster and help save on costs through greater efficiency in view of the implementation of goods and services tax

Future Group has 2 distribution centres in Nagpur (Maharashtra) and Burdwan (West Bengal). The company offers food and grocery categories, fresh fruits and vegetables, FMCG and processed foods, electronics and appliances, clothing and footwear, furniture and furnishing, and other household articles.

Future Retail Joint Managing Director Rakesh Biyani addresses issues of inefficiency, wastage and delays in supply chain also there will be further mapping distribution centres. With the free movement of goods, there will be noloss on tax credit, distribution centres can be easily plotted as to where the consumption is and where to build more stores so that there is efficient supply chain, similarlyGST is an opportunity for retail sector to save cost through efficiency routes he adds.There is no confirmation on how many more distribution centres will be open.