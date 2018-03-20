Future Retail’s brand ‘Cover Story’ to add work-wear to its range

Future Retail’s fast fashion brand Cover Story is expanding into workwear as it continues to expand omni-channel retail. The brand is taking inspiration from work wear for its recent social media posts. Smart outfits with slogans such as “Act like a lady, think like a boss” and “Work hard, play it cool” appear to be testing the water for the workwear launch.

The brand has partnered Central chain and, through this partnership and aims to have a strong presence in all major Indian cities. Manjula Tiwari, CEO of Future Style Lab, stated the company will be expanding the categories including work wear amongst others. The vision is to become a complete wardrobe solution for the Indian woman in the western category. The brand’s USP is, while it interprets runway looks for the masses like all fast fashion brands, it also adapts these trends for Indian tastes and body types and this will also be the case with the upcoming workwear line.

Future Group, set up Cover Story as an Indian fast fashion brand to compete with foreign imports such as Zara and H&M. The brand’s design house, called Future Style Lab, is based in London and updates ten percent of its collection each week.