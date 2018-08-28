Future Style Lab’s women brand Ancestry to open store in Mumbai

Future Style Lab’s Indian lifestyle and fashion brand Ancestry that offers women apparel, home and gifting products is all set to open its first store in Mumbai this month. This is the brand’s third store in India. Ancestry’s unique collection of dresses, tops and tunics is created using natural fabrics, thereby offering an unmatched quality and fashion sensibility. The target audience is a woman who appreciates sophistication in design and aesthetics.

It is a mix of organic, heritage and handcrafted products. Ancestry offers Indian lifestyle and clothes re-imagined based on key international trends. It amalgamates Indian heritage with craft techniques. Taking a hint from sustainable cotton, the contemporary designs of Ancestry have been created.

Future Style Lab is a design studio and fashion house launched by Future Group in 2016. Incorporated in the fashion-forward Victorian neighbourhood of London, the company already has a highly successful women’s western wear label Cover Story to its credit. Future Style Lab aims to set the pace for India’s fashion business by integrating global fashion design and aesthetics with smart and efficient sourcing.

Future Style Lab is known to continuously innovate and reinvent. It was designed to develop brands for both freestanding stores and to retail through Future's current network.