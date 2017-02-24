Fynd goes omni-channel, plans international expansion

E-commerce platform Fynd plans to expand to Southeast Asia, including the Philippines. It also plans to expand beyond clothing, footwear and accessories to children’s wear, decor and furnishing. Fynd offers same- or next-day delivery in eleven cities in India, and has tied up with about 250 brands. Its platform is both app- and webpage-based. This month Fynd deployed an omni-channel in-store product, Fynd Store, that lets customers browse all products of a particular brand on screens inside the brand’s physical outlet. If a customer cannot find a product or a size at that outlet, it can be ordered and delivered via Fynd Store.

It is Fynd Store that the company plans to take to international markets. Many times when customers shop and cannot find products in their size they settle for something that is one level lower in their liking hierarchy. Fynd is trying to solve this problem. Fynd was launched in 2012 as an in-store engagement provider, then branched out to an e-commerce platform before evolving into an omni-channel or online-to-offline retail firm. The company’s strategy for international markets will be the opposite of what it did in India — it will first deploy its omni-channel Fynd Store product before launching its e-commerce Fynd app.