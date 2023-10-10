Ganni opens first pop-up store in Japan

Danish luxury brand Ganni has opened its first pop-up store in Japan. To be precise, the pop-up store is located in Tokyo and thus expands its global network, Ganni reported in a press release.

The temporary store is inspired by the childhood home of Ganni founders Ditte and Nicolaj Reffstrup and brings the feeling of Copenhagen to Japan, the press release noted. The pop-up store has a homely atmosphere.

“It's an incredible moment for us to open our first pop-up store in Tokyo. We have such a loyal community in Japan who really make Ganni their own. The pop-up marks an exciting point in our journey to become a truly global brand. I have such a special place in my heart for Tokyo and I remember my first trip very well. It is a magical city with the most wonderful people,” said Ditte Reffstrup, creative director of Ganni, in the release.

Don't have a trip to Tokyo planned yet, but curious about what Ganni's pop-up store looks like? Take a virtual look here.

Ganni's pop-up store in Tokyo. Credits: Ganni

