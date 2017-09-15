Gauri Khan, Ralph Lauren team up for new store

Gauri Khan a well know name now in interiors and design has collaborated with Ralph Lauren. Gauri Khan recently launched her own design store, Gauri Khan Designs, selling an array of luxury lifestyle products. However, the celebrity designer and brand curator has also been involved in an array of collaborations. One of these is with homeware brand Tisva and another with internationally distributed American fashion brand Ralph Lauren.

Khan has announced she has finished working on a collaboration with Ralph Lauren. Khan wrote: “Collaborated with the Ralph Lauren team on the design of this fantastic space” as she posed outside a new flagship store for the luxury fashion house.

Gauri is also the co-owner of the production house and distribution company Red Chillies Entertainment along with husband Shah Rukh. In 2012, she launched her own line of furniture in partnership with Roshan’s home store The Charcoal Project. She has also launched her brand new interior store, named Design Cell.