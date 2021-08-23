Georg Jensen launches exclusive store on Tmall

Danish jeweller Georg Jensen has partnered with Alibaba Group to launch a flagship store on the Tmall e-commerce platform.

From this autumn, Georg Jensen will showcase its range of jewellery, including its stackable Fusion rings on Tmall, targeting the e-commerce platform’s 900 million active consumers.

Georg Jensen chief executive, Mehul Tank, said in a statement: “The launch will allow us to embrace China’s fast-moving online retail scene and engage more closely with our Chinese clients.

“Currently, there is plenty of choice when purchasing luxury goods, so we are excited to present our design-driven brand in a way that is both convenient and innovative.”

This partnership with Alibaba and Tmall marks the brand’s first opening on a third-party marketplace in the Chinese market.

Tank, added: “This marks the beginning of an important new chapter for us. It gives us an innovative platform to reach new audiences and continue to tell stories through our design language, as we have done for over a century.”

Mei Chen, head of fashion UK, Nordics and Iberia at Alibaba Group, stated: “With Georg Jensen onboard, Tmall further expands its offering to include another iconic Danish brand, welcoming more of that sophisticated and timeless Nordics style that our Chinese consumers increasingly appreciate. We are proud to be supporting a brand with such distinctive sustainable and innovative spirit to expand their presence in an exciting market such as China.”