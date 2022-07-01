German brand Closed set to expand to US in July with LA store opening

German fashion brand Closed is set to open its first US store in July at Platform shopping centre in Los Angeles.

The store features more than 1,000 square feet of retail space and carries the brand’s handmade Italian denim, ready-to-wear, accessories, and lifestyle products.

It comes three years after Closed launched its website in the US.

“LA is where Closed started its US operations and it feels very natural to come back here for our first-ever retail footprint,” said Til Nadler, managing partner at Closed.

He said: “LA is one of the most relevant and inspiring places for young creatives and the fashion industry - especially when it comes to retail destinations such as Platform in Culver City, where our store will open this summer.”

The store, which combines sunny Californian surroundings with the brand’s European roots, will also host special events centred around personalization workshops and customer experiences.