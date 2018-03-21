German brand Tom Tailor looking at pan India footprint

Germany clothing brand Tom Tailor which showcased its latest collection at the Amazon India Fashion Week (AIFW) autumn/winter 2018 edition and is now looking spread out across India. The brand which collaborated with Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) to showcase its theme collections like Historic Romance, Boss Girl, Rock and Frock is looking for retail places in the country to set up exclusive outlets.

Inceptra Lifestyle which owns the exclusive rights for the brand in the country has stated that it will soon expand its base to 46 cities in the country. Commenting on expansion plans, Devendra Gupta of Inceptra Lifestyle stated it is important to make people aware of Tom Tailor. Tom Tailor is already present in Gurugram, Saket and will open soon in Kolkata and other places.

He further added that soon the brand will be covering 46 cities in the country. We want to be relevant wherever we go so we want to make sure we have proper space. Tom Tailor founded in 1962, retails casual wear and accessories for men, women and children. The brand is present in more than 21 countries. Apart from physical stores In India, the brand is also available of leading online fashion portals Jabong and Myntra.