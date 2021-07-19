Gilly Hicks goes gender-inclusive and unveils new store concept

American lifestyle brand Gilly Hicks, a division of Abercrombie and Fitch Co., has unveiled its first gender-inclusive collection, alongside a new visual identity as part of its ongoing growth strategy.

As part of its brand evolution, Gilly Hicks is introducing underwear, loungewear and activewear in patterns and colours to “match everyone’s styles,” regardless of gender identity, as well as a new store concept and digital experience.

The aim is to be more gender-inclusive while updating its purpose of giving Gen Z consumers their “daily dose of happy,” added the brand in a statement.

Kristin Scott, global brand president at Abercrombie and Fitch Co., said: “We are thrilled to begin this new chapter for Gilly Hicks. From its global reintroduction in 2017 to last year’s addition of our highly successful Gilly Go activewear line, to providing matching underwear, loungewear and sleepwear that can be worn by all genders – the brand has continued to evolve to best meet our customers’ needs.

“Today the brand is celebrating a new purpose focused on helping Gen Z, which is the most stressed-out generation, find their happy place with a renewed focus on wellness and mindfulness. The new product, digital experience, stores and our recent investments in talent further demonstrate our commitment to Gilly as a key part of our company’s long-term growth strategy.”

Alongside the expanded gender-inclusive product line, Gilly Hicks is also introducing its new Future Stretch fabric, which is designed to accommodate a variety of body types.

To highlight the new brand direction and to increase growth, select Gilly Hicks side-by-side stores, next to Hollister locations, have been refreshed to provide a new brand experience, including a side-by-side store in Westfield White City, London. Additional Gilly Hicks carveout locations in Hollister stores are also set to be enhanced soon.

These in-store experiences feature products merchandised by fabric and end-use rather than separated by gender to provide “a comfortable, seamless shopping experience for all,” explained the brand.

Gilly Hicks has also launched its first standalone site away from its sister brand Hollister in Easton Town Center in Columbus, Ohio. This highlights the brand’s new gender-inclusive approach and emphasises its three product categories - underwear, loungewear and activewear, and doesn’t label men’s and women’s sections.

The UK currently has 30 Gilly Hicks locations and opportunities for additional global standalone stores will “be evaluated in the future,” added the brand.

Katie Adams, director of EMEA marketing at Gilly Hicks, added: “The introduction of gender-inclusive product truly reflects what our Gen Z customers are looking for today and we are excited to help our EMEA customers find their happy place through our evolved Gilly Hicks experience.

“We look forward to our EMEA customer discovering our new brand purpose, and will continue to evaluate opportunities to expand Gilly Hicks in the European market.”

To celebrate its new purpose of bringing a daily dose of happy, Gilly Hicks is giving away 100,000 US dollars to help customers rediscover what makes them smile. Until July 31, fans in the UK, the US and Canada can leave a comment on the new Gilly Hicks Instagram page, @gillyhicks, sharing what takes them to their happy place – such as a physical location, a state of mind, or a group of loved ones. Gilly Hicks will award five participants 20,000 US dollars each to spend on whatever makes their happy place a reality.

