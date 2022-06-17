Gilly Hicks opens first solo retail location in the UK

Gilly Hicks, part of the Abercrombie & Fitch group, has opened its new Carnaby Street flagship store in London to mark the brand’s first standalone store in the UK.

Located at 39 Carnaby Street, the Gilly Hicks flagship opening is part of the brand’s growth strategy to expand its product assortment, enhance its digital experience, and its “reimagined brand purpose” as it moves to become more gender-inclusive.

As part of its brand evolution, Gilly Hicks is looking to appeal to a gender-inclusive customer base, by introducing underwear, loungewear and activewear in patterns and colours that match everyone’s styles, regardless of gender identity.

The new Gilly Hicks store has also been designed to ensure customers of all gender identities feel as comfortable and confident as possible, including adding fitting rooms with privacy lockers for customers to request additional sizes, as well as light and music controls to cater to each customer’s preferences.

Additionally, the store is equipped with click and collect, order in store, reserve in store capabilities, and handheld devices that allow customers to avoid the checkout line.

Gilly Hicks opens on Carnaby Street in London

Commenting on the new opening, Kristin Scott, global brand president at Abercrombie & Fitch Co, said in a statement: “We’re excited to bring our evolved Gilly Hicks brand to London and help our customers find their happy place. The expanded product offerings, enhanced digital capabilities, and inclusive store experiences, further demonstrate our commitment to Gilly as a key part of our company’s long-term growth strategy.”

The new Gilly Hicks store on Carnaby Street marks the brand’s second location in Europe, adding to the flagship it opened in Germany earlier this year.

Samantha Bain-Mollison, retail director at Shaftesbury, added: "We are delighted that Gilly Hicks will open its doors on Carnaby as it reintroduces its new store experience to its UK fans. We are excited for the Carnaby customer to check out Gilly Hicks, as the brand is at the forefront of innovation and experience when it comes to helping Gen Zs feel comfortable and happy. Shaftesbury is proud to welcome a brand like this into our already thriving retail destination."

To celebrate the opening, Gilly Hicks will be having a launch event at the store on July 9 with complimentary drinks, a live DJ, a photo booth, and the opportunity to personalise Gilly Hicks products.