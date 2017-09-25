Giovani looking to increasing retail presence in India

Giovani, the brand that specialises in Italian-style tailored suits and known best as a formal wear fashion brand Giovani is growing at 22 per cent a year. It has 15 EBOs and 30 MBOS and is present in over 100 large format stores. The brand is now looking to expand into areas where there is a strong demand for suits and jackets.

Malls will be the focus of retail expansion since malls generate their own walk-ins and are accessible for the target audience to reach conveniently. Giovani offers classic and elegant clothing tailored with a refinement in cut and outstanding workmanship. It operates with the aim of providing superior custom tailored clothes to professionals at prices comparable to good quality ready-to-wear clothes. Clothes complement individuality, body type, and personal taste.

Suits are made from 100 per cent pure wool yarns and pure wool blended with other natural fibers like cashmere, mink, silk, and mohair. The finest 100 per cent cotton and hand-woven 100 per cent silk are selected to create luxury shirts.