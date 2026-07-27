Gironde wildfires cripple fashion's supply chain at peak sales season

Blocked in evacuated warehouses, cut off from major road networks or threatened by toxic smoke, textile and clothing stocks in south-west France are facing an unprecedented shock during the peak summer season.

For several days, a massive wildfire has been devastating the Gironde department, from the Cap-Ferret peninsula to the outskirts of Bordeaux. While the forest fires continue to rage, media attention is rightly focused on evacuations and the work of the firefighters. However, in the background, a different kind of crisis is hitting fashion, textile and retail professionals. During the final push of the summer sales, the regional supply chain is on life support.

South of the Bordeaux metropolitan area, the strategic logistics hub of Cestas has been forced to a standstill. Located at the A63 motorway junction, the Le Roy Logistique platform, a key cross-docking hub for many ready-to-wear brands, is no longer operational. The municipality of Cestas has been issued a general evacuation order due to the advancing flames. Access to the sites is strictly forbidden for employees and hauliers.

The express delivery giant Chronopost is facing the same situation. The company stated on its website that due to the fires in Gironde, “several evacuations ordered by the authorities are disrupting or even suspending [our] distribution and collection operations”.

For textile e-commerce players and retailers who rely on last-minute restocking for the "last mile," the blockage is immediate. Neither collection from hubs nor final distribution can be guaranteed.

Another affected company is the Cdiscount logistics site in Cestas, which found itself “at the heart of a new evacuation zone” on Saturday evening, reports the newspaper Sud Ouest. According to the media outlet, the site, which normally employs 500 people, is now empty, with only security personnel remaining. Located in Mérignac, an area evacuated by the authorities, e-commerce logistics company La Log has also confirmed to FashionUnited that it has been impacted.

The operational impact extends far beyond the warehouses. The entire supply line connecting the Bordeaux metropolitan area to the south of the Arcachon basin has collapsed.

With the precautionary closure of over 60 kilometres of the A63 motorway and the paralysis of secondary routes through Marcheprime, Mios and Biganos, the transport of goods to tourist areas such as Arcachon, La Teste-de-Buch and Biscarrosse is physically cut off. Regional hauliers must take major detours, tripling journey times and the carbon footprint of deliveries.

Invisible risk: stock depreciation from smoke

Beyond supply disruptions and the direct risk of fire, a major technical problem awaits stock managers: contamination by soot and smoke.

Textiles are a particularly porous and vulnerable material. Even in a warehouse or shop untouched by the flames, prolonged infiltration of dense smoke laden with microparticles can permanently permeate the fibres, rendering entire batches of clothing unsellable.

Companies in the sector will need to conduct rigorous health audits as soon as the roadblocks are lifted. For many clothing businesses, heavy industrial cleaning or even the complete disposal of entire collections will be necessary. This will likely lead to complex negotiations with insurance companies over indirect operating losses.

Business support

Regarding the support measures available, a single helpline number has been set up: 3006. Urssaf (Union de Recouvrement des Cotisations de Sécurité Sociale et d'Allocations Familiales) and the CPSTI (Conseil de la protection sociale des travailleurs indépendants) have announced the activation of “emergency measures to support users whose business has been affected by the fires in Languedoc-Roussillon, Ile-de-France, Gironde, and Landes, and the severe weather and fires in Rhône-Alpes in early and mid-July.”

The Gironde Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCI) has stated that for businesses “whose activity is directly affected by temporary bans on activity or access,” it “is possible to apply for partial activity benefits on the grounds of ‘Any other exceptional circumstance’”.