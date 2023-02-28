Glossier enters third-party retail for first time via Sephora

Skincare brand Glossier has entered the third-party retail space for the first time through a partnership with beauty giant Sephora.

The deal sees Glossier staples and new products added to the retailer’s stores across the US and Canada, as well as its online platform and Sephora App.

The move comes as a response to growing demand from customers that have requested for Glossier to debut at Sephora, a press release noted, pushing the brand to make its products more accessible.

It adds to the ongoing turnaround strategy first implemented by Glossier’s new CEO Kyle Leahy, who took over the head position from founder Emily Weiss in May 2022 following a rocky period for the company, defined by falling sales and cuts to the workforce.

As part of her plans to rejuvenate the brand, Weiss has been building up Glossier’s brick-and-mortar presence, recently cemented by the opening of a new flagship in New York.

The aesthetic of Glossier is further reflected in that of its stands at Sephora, seen in the use of its staple colour palette and the integration of its wavy tray tester system.

In a release, Leahy said: "Glossier is built on community, and Sephora is not only an iconic global retailer but also embodies our commitment to community.

"It is a beauty destination and the perfect partner for Glossier's first-ever retail relationship. We both strive to celebrate the joys of beauty discovery and it's where so many of our customers are already shopping."