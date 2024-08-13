Go Outdoors to open biggest European store in York, strikes deal with American Golf

Outerwear retailer Go Outdoors is preparing to open what it says will be its biggest European store in York this month, in the UK city’s Vangarde Shopping Centre.

Set to open its doors on August 23, the 127,000 square foot location, spanning two floors, used to once house a John Lewis store, which ultimately closed during pandemic-induced lockdowns.

It marks a relocation for Go Outdoors, which is moving in from its Foss Bank site, from which a number of employees will be relocating.

In a statement to the press, CEO of the retailer, Lee Bagnall, said: “I am extremely excited and proud to open the biggest outdoor store in Europe.

"I am thrilled to be able to bring the very best brands, products and services to our customers in York, in our new game changing flagship store.”

The news was announced ahead of the revelation that Go Outdoors had struck up a new partnership with American Golf, as part of the golf brand’s expansion plans.

As such, its first concession within Go Outdoors will open in the retailer’s Gloucester location on August 22, and will feature services such as free custom fittings and product repairs. Employees from the brand’s recently closed Cheltenham store have been re-deployed to the site in order to provide such services.

In a post on LinkedIn, where the news was announced, Elaine Wrigley, retail, operations and people director at American Golf, said: “The store represents a significant step in our broader strategy to enhance our presence and accessibility across the UK.

“The sheer popularity of the GO Outdoors brand and their footprint across the country, offers an amazing opportunity to introduce the game of golf to a wider audience.”