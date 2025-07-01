Golden Goose continues US roll out of ‘Forward’ stores with new Dallas location

Footwear label Golden Goose is continuing the US roll out of its ‘Forward’ store concept, this time bringing the responsibly-minded idea to Dallas. Following the launch of the concept in New York and Miami, Golden Goose has debuted its third US Forward store at luxury shopping destination NorthPark Centre.

At the store itself, the brand provides Repair and Remake services that intend to extend a product’s lifecycle and reduce environmental impact. The services are open to both Golden Goose-branded items as well as products from any other label.

Golden Goose Dallas 'Forward' store. Credits: Golden Goose.

Spanning 550 square metres, the Dallas location draws inspiration from the brand’s Venetian headquarters and Italian heritage for the interior, which houses a ‘Co-Creation’ experience upon entering.

Here, clients can work with in-house artists and artisans, ‘Dream Makers’, to personalise footwear, handbags and ready-to-wear products with various embellishments, including materials to reinvent Golden Goose’s star logo. A ‘Bespoke Program’ expands on his idea of customisation, allowing customers to co-design sneakers from scratch alongside the Dream Makers.

Golden Goose Dallas 'Forward' store. Credits: Golden Goose.

Within the ‘Calzoleria’ (or cobbler) corner sits shoemaking machinery and tools for repair and personalising sneakers, while the end of a customer’s journey will take them to the ‘Con Amore’ corner, where custom wrapping materials intend to elevate the purchasing experience. An added ‘Music Room’, with curated vinyls and live DJ sets, and the ‘Con Amore Cart’, offering coffee, flowers and food, further expand on the offering.

Alongside its many features, Golden Goose offers a curation of seasonal and classic women’s and men’s ready-to-wear collections, footwear and accessories, as well as an extensive range of kidswear.

Golden Goose Dallas 'Forward' store. Credits: Golden Goose.

Golden Goose Dallas 'Forward' store. Credits: Golden Goose.

Golden Goose Dallas 'Forward' store. Credits: Golden Goose.