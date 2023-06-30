Good American opens first-ever retail store in LA

Khloé Kardashian’s Good American has opened its first-ever retail store in Westfield Century City Mall, Los Angeles, as it looks beyond its existing direct-to-consumer presence and wholesale partnerships.

Plans for the store were first unveiled back in August 2022, when it was described as a space that would “flip the traditional retail model on its head”.

Now, the brand, founded by reality star Kardashian and her business partner Emma Grede, will have the chance to practise what it preaches in the physical sphere, with the store understood to be a physical manifestation of Good American’s inclusive values.

In a statement, the denim-focused brand said: “The store embodies Good American’s commitment to inclusivity and innovation, providing a space where everyone is seen, heard and represented.”

Credits: Good America, LA flagship store.

To further emphasise these values, Good American partnered with a female-owned Millworker shop to create a fabricated denim wall.

The location also houses a bright shop floor, spacious fitting rooms with three-way mirrors and adjustable mood lighting.

Following this new store, it seems that Good American plans to keep on expanding. The company revealed in its initial announcement that it was planning two additional stores following this LA debut.

Meanwhile, its wholesale partnerships have also been expanding rapidly, with the label most recently announcing a partnership with H&M, seeing it introduced to the Swiss and German market.