Goodhood opens store in East London

Cult-favourite fashion and lifestyle brand and concept retailer Goodhood has opened a new physical store at 15 Hanbury Street, between Spitalfields Market and Brick Lane in East London.

The move to the new “expansive” Hanbury Street location will increase its footfall and allow it to offer new “responsible retail” initiatives such as ‘Life After Death,’ a new circular model for reframing and moving deadstock, explains Goodhood in the press release.

Goodhood store at 15 Hanbury Street, London Credits: Goodhood

The all-new Goodhood store has been designed “to allow every product within it to tell a story,” and inspired by its founders Jo Sindle and Kyle Stewart’s lifelong love of Japan and its culture. This includes the idea of ‘otaku’ – discernment, and studying things closely, as well as the versatility and eclecticism of Japan’s ‘select store’ model, a rotational stock approach to allow the business to respond in real-time to the fluid interests of their exacting audience.

The new modular spatial design it adds has been conceived with “an always-on programme of pop-ups, brand takeovers and community gatherings in mind”.

Goodhood store at 15 Hanbury Street, London Credits: Goodhood

Commenting on the opening, Kyle Stewart, co-founder of Goodhood, said in a statement: “It’s our belief that there’s a vibe shift happening – and our new home seeks to reflect that.

"Jo and I wanted a shape-shifting space where we can work to deliver tomorrow’s vision of retail, commerce and experience. We genuinely have the best customers in the world; this is for them.”

Goodhood store at 15 Hanbury Street, London Credits: Goodhood

Goodhood store at 15 Hanbury Street, London Credits: Goodhood