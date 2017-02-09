Government to boost homegrown leather brands through new scheme

The Indian government is set to boost homegrown leather brands
like
Woodland , Red Tape
, Hidesign
by giving a
marketing and promotional fillip to compete with brands like Louis Vuitton,
Hermes, and Salvatore Ferragamo. The government will provide funds and
facilitate through other possible means to take these brands across the
globe. There is no reason why India cannot produce the next big luxury
leather brand and grow from simply being a contract manufacturer, he
argued.
The Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP
) is interacting with
the private players in the sector to finalise the scheme. The scheme would
facilitate brands to access overseas markets through global exhibitions and
trade fairs without having to set up their own individual offices abroad.
DIPP is also in talks with global luxury brands to encourage them to set up
manufacturing units in India. With one of the world's largest stock of
cattle, India gets access to abundant raw material for the industry
. Leather is one
of the focus sectors under the Make in India initiative with exports in the
sector projected to grow at 25 per cent per annum over the next five years.