Government to boost homegrown leather brands through new scheme

The Indian government is set to boost homegrown leather brands like Woodland , Red Tape , Hidesign by giving a marketing and promotional fillip to compete with brands like Louis Vuitton, Hermes, and Salvatore Ferragamo. The government will provide funds and facilitate through other possible means to take these brands across the globe. There is no reason why India cannot produce the next big luxury leather brand and grow from simply being a contract manufacturer, he argued.

The Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP ) is interacting with the private players in the sector to finalise the scheme. The scheme would facilitate brands to access overseas markets through global exhibitions and trade fairs without having to set up their own individual offices abroad. DIPP is also in talks with global luxury brands to encourage them to set up manufacturing units in India. With one of the world's largest stock of cattle, India gets access to abundant raw material for the industry . Leather is one of the focus sectors under the Make in India initiative with exports in the sector projected to grow at 25 per cent per annum over the next five years.