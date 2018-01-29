Grassroot launches maiden flagship store in The Chanakya mall

Anita Dongre’s brand Grassroot has opened its fifth store and first flagship in Delhi at The Chanakya mall. Spread across 1,500 sq. ft. and the store has an organic look with a gold, cork and wood color scheme. Grassroot is a conscious expression of sustainable fashion that celebrates the universality of traditional Indian crafts. The Chanakya store emotes the brand’s philosophy revive, sustain and empower. The decor is accented by elements in rose gold, cork and sustainable sourced wood. The space is bathed in natural light and accented by elements in rose gold, cork and recycled wood.

Grassroot flagship space is designed by architect Shonan Trehan to a brief that parallels the clothes themselves (design that does good for the crafts and the planet). Every detail is special in this store, from custom-made racks that give a nod to the humble shuttle (used to handweave fabric) and dreamy wall panels of handwoven chanderi and handspun cotton that tell the journey of the brand. A unique feature in the new interiors is the ceiling that has reels running across with suspended installations of garments, allowing a three-dimensional view of the pieces.

The designer presented a capsule collection for fall winter, to mark the launch of the new store.