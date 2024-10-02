Grown Alchemist to open debut UK store

Australian beauty retailer Grown Alchemist is opening its first store in the UK in November.

The two-floor store will be located at 35 Beak Street in Soho, London, and will be the brand’s first store outside of Melbourne, Australia.

The 600-square-foot space by the southern entrance to Carnaby Street will offer treatments and experiences that utilise a biotech-based approach for a 360-degree wellness service, including bespoke skincare consultations, face and body treatments, IV drip therapies, and leading skin regeneration technologies.

Anna Teal, chief executive at Grown Alchemist, said in a statement: “The UK debut of Grown Alchemist is the beginning of an ambitious bricks-and-mortar expansion plan, and this location will be fundamental in helping us grow and build our presence in a new market.

“Our global team of cosmetic chemists have worked hard to be at the forefront of innovation and progress made across medicine, nutrition, pharmacology, dermatology, genetics and psychology, and we are confident that our fresh and considered concept will resonate with the destination’s customer base.”

Grown Alchemist kickstarts expansion plan in the UK

Grown Alchemist will join a host of beauty and skincare brands in Soho, including Malin+Goetz, Skin Laundry, Aesop and Sculpted by Aimee.

William Oliver, retail leasing director at Shaftesbury Capital, added: “Grown Alchemist is a brand that represents everything we look for when it comes to introducing UK debuts, similarly to the recently opened Pangaia flagship, that enhance the Carnaby Street and Soho neighbourhood.

“With a strong online presence, Grown Alchemist is a real challenger brand in its industry, delivering something different and inspiring for customers through creating a new physical retail presence. We constantly seek out new brands which offer a multifaceted retail experience and bringing together a mix of revolutionary, independent brands within our beauty offer is core to our approach.”

Grown Alchemist global partnership deal with Equinox campaign image Credits: Grown Alchemist / Equinox

Earlier this year, Grown Alchemist moved into privately held ownership, exiting from the L’Occitane Group to accelerate growth and international expansion. André Hoffman, L’Occitane Group’s former vice chairman and former chief executive officer, acquired a controlling majority stake from the French beauty group, and Anna Teal, chief executive officer at Grown Alchemist, became a minority shareholder.

The move it said at the time would allow it to increase business agility and focus on large-scale partnerships and activations in lifestyle, music, and retail to drive the consumer experience and accelerate international growth in key markets, such as North America and China.

In addition, the Australian-born brand added that it will be headquartered in London.

Founded in 2008, Grown Alchemist offers skincare, bodycare and haircare, utilising advanced plant and biotech ingredients that work in harmony with the skin’s own biology. The brand is sold in more than 40 countries and is available in retailers, including Sephora, Credo Beauty and five-star hotels and spas. In May, it signed an exclusive global partnership with fitness and lifestyle company Equinox to offer its products in more than 100 of its clubs.