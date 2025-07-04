Gucci Beauty opens first India boutique in New Delhi

Gucci Beauty has announced the grand opening of its inaugural boutique in India, strategically located within the bustling Select Citywalk Saket Mall in New Delhi, the nation's capital.

The design of the new boutique has been meticulously crafted to offer a welcoming and luxurious atmosphere. The space is adorned with sophisticated elements, featuring elegant makeup counters and striking light pink furniture that provides a beautiful contrast against the sleek black floor.

Customers visiting the boutique will find a comprehensive range of Gucci Beauty makeup products, including popular items such as Rouge à Lèvres Liquide Mat, Blush de Beauté, and Éternité de Beauté. In addition to makeup, the store also showcases the House’s exquisite fragrance collections. Visitors can explore renowned fragrance lines like Gucci Flora, Gucci Bloom, and Gucci Guilty, and delve into the exclusive world of The Alchemist’s Garden, which represents the House’s collection of luxury scents.

A unique offering at the new boutique allows customers the opportunity to personalise selected Gucci Beauty products with monogram engraving, adding a bespoke touch to their purchases.