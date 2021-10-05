Gucci opens pop-up concept store Gucci Circolo in London, Milan and Berlin

As part of the ongoing commemoration of its centennial year, Gucci has opened a number of experimental pop-up stores throughout London, Milan and Berlin. The “neighbourhood-centric temporary spaces” look to offer multidimensional experiences to visitors, with each store reflecting that of the city it is located in.

Each location stocks a selection of Gucci 100 ready-to-wear, footwear and accessories, as well as the new Gucci Lifestyle collection in London. A Gucci cafe will also be present in all the stores, each encouraging visitors to work, meet and exchange in the provided space.

As the pop-ups aim to mirror their home city, each contains elements specially designed for the location. Located in the historic building Berlin-Kreuzberg, Gucci Circolo Berlin focuses on the house’s ties to music, with an interactive photo booth and listening lounge available to visitors. Its London base centres around a curated bookstore complete with cult London librarians.

Interested visitors, for the Berlin and London stores, can sign up for private appointments through Gucci’s website. For the Milan-based store, appointments are not currently available, with the site stating that visitors must come directly to the store and wait in line due to high demand.

The recent pop-ups follow a number of conceptual initiatives by the luxury brand over the past few months, including its recent plunge into the second-hand and vintage market through its new e-commerce site, Vault. Additionally, the fashion brand explored the lifestyle market, with a release of a stationary collection launched through a pop-up alongside Milan Design Week.

Notably, the fashion house did not partake in any fashion week runways this season. Its last presentation, Gucci Resort 2022, was set in a digital format in April and was followed by a Balenciaga crossover line, displayed in a show that denounced traditional runways.

The house did, however, release an extensive Gucci 100 collection recently, with clothing and accessories boasting the Gucci 100 logo. A campaign for the launch featured a number of songs that mentioned the brand, taking viewers through dance styles and performances related to the songs involved.