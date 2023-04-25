Gucci opens private clients-only store in Los Angeles

Debuting a deluxe concept store in the US, Gucci took to the upscale shopping hub of Los Angeles’ Melrose Place to place its new Gucci Salon: a private, client-only destination for the fashion house’s most premiere habitués in a 4,380-square-foot space that was previously a Marc Jacobs boutique.

Stocked with red carpet gowns and special curations, the Gucci Salon offers shoppers an “ultimate luxury destination devised as a transformative, creative space with a tailored atmosphere,” the luxury house said, according to WWD.

With its ornate chandeliers, luxe textiles, and Golden Age glamour motifs, the space was styled to fit its surrounding Hollywood landscape in collaboration with set designer Gideon Ponte.

The Melrose Place address is the first of many Gucci Salons to open up in 2023, with upcoming locations in New York, Paris, London, Milan, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Taipei, Tokyo, and Dubai set to pop up throughout the year.

As Gucci transitions from the departure of previous creative director Alessandro Michele, the Salon is posited as one of the first new undertakings to establish its future helmed by Sabato de Sarno, Michele’s successor.