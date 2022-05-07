Gucci to accept cryptocurrency in its stores

Gucci is to accept cryptocurrency payments in its boutiques. The roll-out is set to begin with selected stores in the U.S. The Italian luxury house said will accept Bitcoin, Ethereum, dogecoin and Litecoin.

The Kering-owned company joins brands including Off-White and Philipp Plein, who aim to service new communities and accept virtual currencies, the next frontier of digital payments.

Gucci’s Rodeo Drive boutique in Los Angeles and its Wooster Street store in New York will be two key flagships to accept the payments with all self-operated stores to accept virtual currencies in the near future.

How do you pay with cryptocurrency? Usually a QR code is sent by email which is linked to a digital asset wallet. An example of a digital wallet is Mycelium.