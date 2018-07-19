Gully, cricket KL Rahul's brand is now on Koovs

Young Indian cricket superstar KL Rahul has launched exclusive lines of his new athleisure brand Gully on Koovs as he prepares with a target audience of 700 million viewers in India. KL Rahul is a prolific young batsman with a reputation for his casual athletic style. Gully is a cult brand inspired by street sport, rap and hip hop, with an emphasis on comfort, quality, and affordability, aimed at the youth of India and according to Rahul ‘is rooted in culture, music and fashion.

Zeko is responsible for retailing and marketing the brand on e-commerce firms. Gully is already being sold online on Myntra and Jabong. Koovs, with a strong customer base in the UK, is now looking to win the e-fashion market in India and associations like these are expected to help the e-commerce major acquire new customers in the country. On the other hand it is a win-win for Gully which will benefit from both sets of customers.