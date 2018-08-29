Gurukul School of Design to open in Jaipur

Designer Raghavendra Rathore’s brainchild, the Jaipur-based Gurukul School of Design is ready to start its four year bachelor’s degree program. Rathore aims to modernise fashion design education with contemporary teaching methods and a holistic approach and hopes the institute will influence education institutes across Asia.

Since the curriculum is based on guru-shishya concepts, students will be taught how to give back to the design world and society as a whole. Rathore has partnered Jaipur-based Amrapali Jewels for the institute. The course is designed in a way that's sustainable in India, and it's not affiliated with any international college. The first year, students will learn the technical side of fashion and culture around the world. They will be made to realise the importance of modern tools, like a mobile phone, and how vital the role of technology is today.

The second year they will have the opportunity to visit Italy and learn about luxury fashion. The third and fourth years will include practical teaching on how to manage production, finances, taxes, and the handloom industry. Rathore is a fashion designer known for offering a touch of royalty with his bespoke ensembles.