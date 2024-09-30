Gymshark to open four new stores, including first-ever pop-up

Sportswear brand Gymshark is continuing on its path of retail expansion, revealing that it is planning to open a total of four new stores over the next 12 months, including two UK permanent retail locations, its first-ever pop-up and its first store in mainland Europe.

The pop-up will be the first to be introduced, with Gymshark set to open the location in outlet shopping centre Bicester Village during October of this year, to then trade until January 2025.

Among the permanent stores, meanwhile, Gymshark is planning a location in London at Westfield White City in early 2025, which will then be followed by the revealing of its first space in mainland Europe, where it will open a store on The Kalverstraat in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

The country was dubbed “one of the biggest markets for Gymshark”, which said it was experiencing increasing popularity there on a “daily basis”, leading it to the decision to bring a site to Amsterdam.

The last of the roll out will come in Manchester, where Gymshark is set to open its first standalone store in the North of the UK at Trafford Centre, due for summer of next year.

In a 7,500 square foot space, the store will be located on Upper Peel Avenue and will house all of the brand’s most popular ranges alongside exclusive collections to the area.

Speaking on the openings, which once complete will bring Gymshark’s retail network to seven stores, general manager of wholesale and retail, Hannah Mercer, said that the move represented a real “ramping up” of the company’s commitment to an omnichannel strategy.

She continued: “We said earlier this year that We Do Gym - we aren’t a sports brand or an apparel brand, we are a gym brand. All the locations not only have incredible footfall and iconic heritages for shopping, but are in cities renowned for communities that are passionate about health and fitness and love the gym.

“So, I couldn’t think of better places for us to really accelerate our strategy and truly show our intent to bring the [in real life] Gymshark experience to so many more members of our community.”