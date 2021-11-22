H&M announces Buy From A Black Woman Holiday Market at New York City flagship

H&M has announced its Buy From A Black Woman Holiday Market at its New York City flagship.

The Holiday Market will see four different events, and feature 26 Black Women owned businesses from across the US. The event will begin on November 27, with a variety of different businesses on display, from skincare to home accessories.

Buy From A Black Woman is a nonprofit which connects over 600 Black Women owned businesses around the US. It’s year-long partnership with H&M began in March, and has seen 56 Black Women owned businesses in H&M stores and events.

The collaboration saw the Buy From A Black Woman Inspire Tour open at various H&M stores across the US, with pop-up shopping events promoting Black Women owned businesses.

“I’m excited to share the work that these women are doing with the world through our continued partnership. We came together with the purpose of amplifying Black Women business owners and it is because of our cooperative passion that we can keep going,” said Nikki Porcher, founder of Buy From A Black Woman.

The market will reopen regularly with new vendors on December 4, 11, and 18. Many of the vendors also support other causes, highlighting the Buy From A Black Woman’s motto, “When you support a Black Woman Business Owner, you support a whole community.”

“We are thrilled by the success of our partnership and applaud the work being done by Nikki Porcher and Buy From A Black Woman,” said head of inclusion and diversity at H&M USA, Donna Dozier Gordon. “It is gratifying to see our investment in empowering communities generate tangible results for these business owners and create life-changing impact.”