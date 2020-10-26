H&M announces e-store in Australia

H&M has launched its first e-store in Australia and its H&M Member loyalty programme globally.

Thomas Coellner, H&M’s Australian country manager, said in a statement: “We are very excited to finally launch H&M online in Australia and to be able to offer our fashion collections to customers nationwide anytime, anywhere.

“We now have 40 stores across the country and this significant milestone extends H&M’s omni-channel offering. We are also making history by being the first country to launch both online and our loyalty program, H&M Member, on the same day!”

The H&M Member programme provides its members with discounts, free shipping with orders over 60 dollars and online returns, invitations to exclusive events and personalised discounts. The membership also offers the use of Klarna’s ‘Pay in 4’ payment solution.

The brand’s first Australian store opened in 2014. H&M currently offers online shopping in 52 markets.