H&M expands presence in Bengaluru with 69th store in India

Swedish retailer H&M has further solidified its footprint in the Indian market with the opening of its 69th store in the country. The new outlet, located at Orion Mall in Rajajinagar, marks the eighth brick and mortar location for the brand within the city of Bengaluru.

The store spans more than 7,500 sq. ft. and is designed to provide an omnichannel shopping experience. It houses the brand's comprehensive range of menswear, womenswear, and the H&M Beauty line.

This expansion reflects the continued growth strategy of the group in India, which remains a key market for the retailer's global operations. The launch follows a series of strategic openings aimed at capturing demand in high-growth urban hubs.

The Rajajinagar location debuts with the latest seasonal collection, characterized by relaxed tailoring and a neutral colour palette. The assortment emphasizes soft textures with accents of green, white, and brown suede, catering to a consumer base that increasingly seeks a modern, elevated aesthetic.

H&M India director, Helena Kuylenstierna, inaugurated the store and noted that the city embodies a strong sense of individuality and an evolving fashion culture. Kuylenstierna stated that the brand intends to deepen its connection with local consumers while continuing its mission of "liberating fashion for the many."

Beyond its physical network of 69 stores across 31 cities, the Swedish brand maintains a significant digital presence. The company operates its own e-commerce platform and maintains partnerships with major third-party retailers including Myntra, Ajio, Nykaa, and Nykaa Fashion.