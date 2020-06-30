H&M Group brings second-hand platform Sellpy to Germany

H&M Group has announced the launch of its second-hand fashion platform Sellpy in Germany.

The group first invested in the Sweidish re-commerce platform in 2015 through its investment arm CO:LAB, before becoming its majority owner last year when it increased its overall stake to approximately 70 percent.

“We see that the awareness and demand from our customers for sustainable fashion is constantly growing and is now probably greater than ever,” said Thorsten Mindermann, country manager of H&M Germany, in a statement. “That's why we're particularly pleased to be able to offer a new sustainable way of buying and selling fashion, in collaboration with Sellpy.”

It comes as H&M increases its focus on circular strategies having launched initiatives in rental, repair and re-commerce in recent years.

“We’re excited about Sellpy’s first step on their international journey which we support with our investment and strategic partnership,” said Nanna Andersen, head of CO:LAB H&M Group. “We truly believe in the entrepreneurs and team behind Sellpy and their unique circular business model, which perfectly aligns with our vision to become fully circular.”

Sellpy CEO Michael Arnör said: “Every garment that is bought second-hand, saves valuable resources for our planet. As Sweden's largest online shop for second-hand we want to empower everyone to live circular. So we make it super easy to give articles a second chance.”