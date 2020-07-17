H&M Group's Arket to launch on Zalando

H&M Group's Arket is to launch on German online retailer Zalando.

The Stockholm-based brand will offer its menswear, womenswear and kidswear collections on Zalando’s online platform from 21 August, and will join Weekday and Monki as the latest H&M Group brand’s available on the site.

“Our aim is to offer beautifully made design for everyday life. Simple, functional and versatile pieces that are easy to integrate into your own wardrobe or home, and that will last through the seasons,” Arket managing director Pernilla Wohlfahrt said in a statement. “We’re very happy for the opportunity to partner with Zalando and we look forward to presenting our collections to their wide audience of conscious and curious customers.”

Boris Ewenstein, senior vice president supply at Zalando, said: “In order to deepen our relationship with our customers, we focus on offering the best fashion assortment. Arket’s broad sustainable fashion collections are a great addition to Zalando's offering. With the launch of Arket, our customers benefit from an even wider range of Nordic fashion with a focus on well-made, long-lasting products. We are very excited to strengthen our partnership with the H&M Group and to welcome Arket onto the Zalando platform.”

Launched in 2017, Arket currently has 21 stores across Europe, including in Copenhagen, Amsterdam, London and Berlin, as well as a global presence in over 80 markets.