H&M India: Celebrating 10 years with new beauty line

H&M is launching its H&M Beauty concept in India, with products becoming available in stores and online at hm.com starting October 2, 2025. This debut expands the brand's offerings beyond fashion and home goods, aiming to provide customers with "trend-driven, inclusive, and accessible" beauty products. The collection, which includes over 200 products, will feature locally produced makeup and fragrances alongside globally sourced beauty tools.

According to Cathrine Wigzell, global general manager for H&M Beauty, the company's ambition is to create a seamless blend of fashion and beauty that offers customers an inspiring and inclusive product line.

Helena Kuylenstierna, director of H&M India, called the launch a "true milestone" that coincides with the brand's 10th anniversary in India. The move reflects H&M's commitment to reaching a broader range of "fashion aspirers" across the country.

With prices for makeup under Rs 799 and perfumes starting at Rs 1299, the H&M Beauty concept is designed to make high-quality, on-trend products widely accessible. The collection includes hero products such as the Satin Icon Lipstick and the Mad for Matte Liquid Lipstick, as well as a new Eau de Parfum line with vegan formulas.