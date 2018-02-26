H&M India targets opening 30 new stores in as many months

H&M is spreading its wings across the India and looking to opening 30 new stores in the next 30 months. The company had earlier announced its entry into the East Indian market with a store in Kolkata and will now move into the southern and northern markets with stores in Indore, Coimbatore and Amritsar with an accumulated space of over 75,000 sq ft.

The company intends to continue expansion at a similar pace and focus on fast fashion, at right prices, at right locations. However, a lot depends on the real estate, like finding the right location and also, how fast the owners are able to deliver the property.

The company will be soon planning its presence even through online channels. H&M currently has 17 brick and mortar stores in India and more than 4,400 stores in 66 markets. The company will also launch its ecommerce website in India later this year.