H&M joins hands with Myntra, Jabong for eretail

Swedish fast fashion brand H&M has tied up with Jabong and Myntra for online sales in India. Jabong and Myntra’s association with H&M is structured differently to meet the current regulations, which restrict marketplaces to have exclusive associations with brands. This is in spite of the fact that the two e-commerce companies have sole rights of eight global fashion labels for their online sales. H&M products that would be available on Jabong and Myntra will start getting listed in the coming three or four months.

Jabong and Myntra are Flipkart-owned marketplaces. With this association H&M is concentrating on getting the best of fashion across the country as well as launching the brand’s latest trends. This deal would give Jabong and Myntra exclusive rights to sell H&M’s merchandise in the country for about six years. The Swedish retailer started its e-commerce store a year ago in India. With this India becomes the second country after China, where the brand has other online platforms besides its own to push sales. In India H&M plans to open new stores and develop its online space as well. H&M sees this association as vital for its present digital and physical stores in India. India is a big market for H&M.