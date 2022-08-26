H&M launches in new international markets

Retail giant H&M has announced it will be launching in two new markets and will be introducing an additional website for its Uruguayan customers.

In North Macedonia, the Swedish retailer opened its first store in the country’s capital Skopje. The 2,300 square metre space, located in the city’s East Gate Mall, offers a wide range of fashion for women, men, youth and kids, H&M said in a release.

Additionally, the retailer has also opened a store in Costa Rica, which reportedly saw over 1,000 people queue up for its launch day. Pre-opening activities included a traditional dance sequence and a ribbon cutting ceremony by the brand’s global franchise director, Nairn Paterson.

The launch of H&M in Costa Rica is the company’s 78th market.

Alongside its physical launches, H&M also opened its first online store in Uruguay, making the country the fourth to have H&M e-commerce in South America and the 57th worldwide.

The retailer already operates three stores in the region, with its first opened back in 2018.

The store openings run alongside a newly added feature to H&M’s website. H&M Man customers will now be able to access a seasonal lookbook through the e-commerce site, offering outfit inspiration throughout the entire year for three separated categories; smart, casual and street.