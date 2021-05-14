H&M launches its first rental service in the US with ONE/SECOND/SUIT

Swedish fast-fashion brand H&M has launched its first-ever sustainable rental initiative in the US, called ONE/SECOND/SUIT, offering a free suit rental.

The program initially launched in the UK on April 15, 2021, and is now available in the US for a trial period of three months.

The initiative aims to increase confidence in a job interview environment and includes a free, 24-hour suit rental as a more sustainable option to purchasing.

Sara Spännar, H&M head of marketing and communications, said in a release: “Job interviews can be a nerve-wracking experience. But we believe nothing should hold you back. Least of all what you wear.”

“The ONE/SECOND/SUIT is ready-to-wear confidence. A signal to the world and a reminder to yourself that you’ve got what it takes.”

Courtesy of H&M

The film plays on the nerves and self-doubt that many are confronted with on the first day of a big job interview.

An emotional call from a mom gives the cast - dressed in ONE/SECOND/SUIT - the encouragement they need before an interview.

The film director, Mark Romanek, is best known for his psychological feature film One Hour Photo, starring Robin Williams. His iconic music videos have also won over 20 MTV Video Music Awards and 3 Grammy awards - more than any other director.