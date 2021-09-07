H&M opens first Panama store

H&M has opened its first store in Panama, located at the country’s Multiplaza Mall.

Covering 2,200 square meters, the store includes the Swedish fashion retailer’s departments for women, men’s kids and divided.

“Opening our first store in Panama at the Multiplaza Mall is truly fantastic,” said Dan Nordstrom, H&M’s global head of franchise, in a release. “Central America holds great potential, and we look forward to meeting our Panamanian customers.”

The opening in Panama brings H&M’s total market presence to 75.

“We are very proud to be H&M’s franchise partner in Central America and make their fashion collections available in Panama for the very first time,” said Jaime Sampol, general manager at Hola Moda S.A.