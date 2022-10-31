H&M opens new store with home concept in London’s Angel Central

H&M has revealed a freshly refurbished store in Angel Central, London, with an array of “experiential services” and a focus on its new H&M Home concept.

The store houses various services, many of which the brand is debuting for the first time, including click and collect lockers and self-checkout kiosks that contribute to the retailer’s effort in creating a “seamless customer experience”.

The location also features a lower volume of products that have been displayed in what the brand described as a curated and inspirational way.

H&M’s Garment Collection and Recycling Service are a further addition to the space, allowing customers to donate any unwanted clothes and textiles in-store.

Image: H&M, Angel Central

H&M’s Garment Collection and Recycling Service are a further addition to the space, allowing customers to donate any unwanted clothes and textiles in-store.

The feature is part of the group’s commitment to circular, climate-positive fashion, it said in a release, with it further stating that its “sustainable” values are to be “built into the foundation” of the new store.

Through the programme, H&M customers can gain ‘Conscious Points’ and digital vouchers to encourage participation.

In its press release, Christopher Clare, expansion manager for H&M UK and Ireland, said that the company was excited to bring its Home concept to the store.

Clare added: “We always listen to our customers when designing new stores and considering concepts and services. So, not only will customers be able to enjoy new curated collections and spaces where style, creativity and culture are celebrated, but they can access new services which put our customer shopping experience first.”