H&M opens online store on South Korean platform SSG.com

H&M has opened an online store on SSG.com, a South Korean online shopping platform owned by department store franchise Shinsegae Group.

The store will feature a range of H&M’s womenswear, menswear, and kidswear as well as products from H&M Home.

The Swedish retail giant first opened a store in South Korea back in 2010 before launching its webshop in the country in 2016. The retailer now has a network of 34 physical stores in South Korea.

“We are very happy to extend our collaboration with Shinsegae Group by launching H&M and H&M Home on SSG.com,” Niklas Nummela, country manager of H&M South Korea, said in a statement. “Starting today, the launch on SSG.com allows H&M to be even more accessible for customers in South Korea by complementing our existing physical stores and digital store.”

Nohyun Myung, trend product manager of SSG.COM, said: “In order to offer a wide range of products to our customers, we collaborated with H&M to open H&M official store at SSG.com exclusively. We will do our best to provide a customized platform that suits the brand image of international fashion companies.”