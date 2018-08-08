H&M’s Afound to sell remaining pieces of French concept store Colette

Many fashionistas lamented the closure of Parisian concept store Colette, which shut its doors for good last year. However, there’s still a chance to get a hold of some of Colette’s items -- if you’re willing to go to Sweden, that is. Afound, the multi-brand discount store launched by H&M in its motherland earlier this year, announced a “final Colette sale”, set to take place later this month.

“We give new life to the last gems of fashion it-store Colette. When Colette closed down last year, we went to Paris to collect our favourite gems”, Afound wrote on Instagram. The brand invited customers to sign up for its newsletter to know the sale's exact date.