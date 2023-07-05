H&M’s Arket to enter Spain with Barcelona flagship this autumn

Nordic fashion label Arket is setting its eyes on Spain with plans to open its first store in the market in 2023.

The brand, which is owned by fast fashion giant H&M, is set to open a flagship store in Barcelona this autumn.

While the exact location of the new store is unknown, it will carry a mix of the Stockholm-based brand’s ready-to-wear and accessories for women and men, as well as products from its childrenswear, body care, and interior design categories.

“We are very excited to announce the opening of our first Arket store in Barcelona,” said managing director Pernilla Wohlfahrt in a statement.

“It will be one of our most important events of the year, and we look forward to meeting our customers and the local creative community,” she added.

Founded in 2017, Arket focuses more on wardrobe essentials and has a higher price-point than other fast-fashion brands within H&M Group’s portfolio.

The company opened its first store back in 2017 on London’s popular Regent Street, before expanding to other cities including Stockholm, Copenhagen, Brussels, and Munich.

The company also expanded into the Asia market in 2021 with the opening of flagship stores in Seoul, South Korea, and Beijing, China.