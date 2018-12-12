H&M teams up with cult brand Eytys for unisex collection

H&M has announced that it will be teaming up with cult footwear brand Eytys to release a unisex collection of shoes, clothing and accessories that will be available in selected stores worldwide and online from 24 January 2019.

The Eytys x H&M line will see the two Swedish names collaborating on a selection of genderless sneakers, shoes and boots in leather, suede and cotton canvas alongside jackets, tops, trousers and jeans in materials such as cotton twill, faux patent leather, nylon and raw denim.

H&M said that it has “extracted the core of Eytys DNA” through creating a “no-fuss and fashion-forward” line which preserves Eytys’ key features, such as its trademark sole on sneakers and it boxy silhouette designs.

The colour palette will consist of bottle green, school bus yellow, beige khaki, dark indigo, black and white, with each pair of shoes coming with a custom-designed box featuring a unique artwork by painter Zoe Barcza.

Commenting on the collaboration in a statement, Max Schiller, creative director at Eytys said: “With this collaboration, we hope to introduce the H&M customer to our design philosophy of robust and fuss-free design where function triumphs embellishment and styles spans genders.

“The collection is all about proportions – creating a distinct unisex silhouette by playing around with loose silhouettes and chunky architectural footwear. It’s the Eytys idea of a ‘generic’ look, one that is meant to elevate integrity, attitude and confidence.”

Ross Lydon, acting head of menswear design at H&M added: “We admire that Eytys have a look distinctly their own and initially approached them with the idea of creating a shoe collection. But after initial brainstorming, it was decided that a full collection – shoes, clothes and accessories – would enable our customers to really experience the whole brand aesthetic and ethos.

“With this collaboration we want to offer our customers a total look that is all about chunky statement shoes and mindful proportions that are genderless.”