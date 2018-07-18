H&M tests same-day delivery in Berlin

Online shoppers living in Berlin can now receive their H&M orders just a few hours after the purchase. The Swedish fast fashion giant chose the German capital to test its new same-day delivery service.

Orders placed by 10:00AM on H&M’s German website, with a delivery address located in Berlin, are now shipped the same day between 7:00 PM and 10:00PM. Orders placed after 10:00 AM are shipped the next day. Next day delivery is also available in twelve other German cities.

If successful, H&M plans to extend same-day delivery to more locations in Germany and, possibly, other countries as well. Thorsten Mindermann, CEO of H&M Germany, said in a statement that the new service has received a positive response so far. “Our main goal is to offer the perfect shopping experience for our customers, both online and offline”.

More and more retailers are striving to offer same-day deliveries in order to compete with giant e-tailers such as Amazon, Asos and Zalando. A recent survey conducted by WGSN revealed that speed is more important than style for fashion e-tailers. Webshops that constantly launch new items and offer faster delivery times tend to sell more than those that are considered to be stylish by consumers, but do not convey the same sense of speed.